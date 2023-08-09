Grand Kadooment Day 2023 Results

by AirBourne / August 9th, 2023

Veteran masquerader Betty West has copped the coveted Best Festival Designer – The Robert Weekes Award in this year’s Grand Kadooment.

Her band <strong>“Soca in de Mas” </strong>also copped <strong>Large Band of the Year – Heritage</strong>.

Trevor Chase took the Small Band Of The Year – Heritage prize with his “Vintage Ouutraje Collection”.

<strong>“Kaleidoscope Dreams”</strong>, led by Bryan Worrell of <strong>Colorz</strong> <strong>Entertainment</strong>, won <strong>Large Band of the Year – Party</strong>.

The prize for Best Band on the Road was not awarded since all the eligible bands were unable to face the judges located at the Downes and Wilson Funeral Home, Eagle Hall, St Michael location, due to a rerouting of some bands. The rerouting occurred because of an unfortunate situation late that day at Black Rock, St Michael.

