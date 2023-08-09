Grand Kadooment Day 2023 Results

Veteran masquerader Betty West has copped the coveted Best Festival Designer – The Robert Weekes Award in this year’s Grand Kadooment.

Trevor Chase took the Small Band Of The Year – Heritage prize with his “Vintage Ouutraje Collection”.

The prize for Best Band on the Road was not awarded since all the eligible bands were unable to face the judges located at the Downes and Wilson Funeral Home, Eagle Hall, St Michael location, due to a rerouting of some bands. The rerouting occurred because of an unfortunate situation late that day at Black Rock, St Michael.