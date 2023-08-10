Final Bridgetown Market Pop-up this weekend

Barbadians and visitors to the island have one more chance to purchase some authentic Barbadian art, craft, leather goods, pottery, basketry, jewellery and a host of other locally produced items when the final Bridgetown Market Pop-Up takes place in The City on Saturday, August 12.

Producer of Bridgetown Market and Senior Business Development Officer with the National Cultural Foundation (NCF) Andre Hoyte explained the extension into the weekend following Grand Kadooment, would provide an opportunity for vendors, artisans, members of the public and visitors to access those special items they may not have had a chance to purchase during the height of the just ended Crop Over Festival.

The Bridgetown Market Pop-Up on Saturday will be held at Golden Square Freedom Park.

There will also be traditional markets activities in Fairchild Street, Cheapside and the BARVEN Market on the Mighty Grynner Highway, many of which will be open from 5:30 in the morning.

The Bridgetown Market Pop-Up gets started at 11 a.m. and goes through until 6 in the evening.

Patrons to the pop-up on Saturday can expect to experience workshops in pottery, basketry, Warri, Potta, and the production of traditional Bajan sweets and foods.

There will also be strolling folk characters moving across popular thoroughfares such as Broad Street and Swan Street providing entertainment and historical reenactments.

People are also invited to tour the Crop Over Heritage Exhibition, play dominoes, and enjoy road tennis, while live entertainment will be provided by some of the top acts from the Crop Over Festival.

Hoyte emphasised the importance of highlighting the work of the artisanal community.

“As a cultural industries component, festivals create a huge amount of economic activity, and the economic activity is spread across several sectors.

“We see the music, the entertainers, the masquerade as focal points but we at the NCF also value our artisans who are also producing high quality work – from make-up and spa products to foods and wines. We want to also prioritise their contributions,” the event producer said.