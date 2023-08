EYE FOR AN EYE: THE BLIND SWORDSMAN (2023) Tse Miu, Action Pay Per View

The blind “knife-catcher” Blind Cheng, who possesses great skills, meets Ni Yan, a restaurant girl who is brutally murdered and abused. Despite not wanting to intervene initially, he was gradually involved in a huge power of the dark strife, Blind Cheng began to embark on the road to seek justice and revenge, along the way, his true identity was also revealed.