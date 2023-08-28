DEFENCE FORCE’S MEDICAL TEAM EXERCISE COMPLETED AT NATIONAL STADIUM

The Barbados Defence Force Field Medical Team (BDF FMT) conducted a two-day exercise as part of the activities taking place during the two-week camp being held at the National Stadium, Waterford, St. Michael.

The exercise ran from Saturday, August 26, and concluded on Sunday, August 27, and involved an 8.9 earthquake that struck the island on evening of Friday, August 25.

The quake which struck around 5:30 p.m., but a number of aftershocks were felt throughout the night into Saturday, August 26, and Sunday, August 27. As a result, a number of people were injured while others lost their lives.

In addition, the north wing of the national hospital that accommodates the Accident and Emergency Department, obstetrics, high dependency unit, recovery, operations and delivery suits and the Lions Eye Care Centre were all damaged during the earthquake, rendering the facility unstable and unsafe. The island’s roads were also impassable.

As a result, the Barbados Defence Force Field Medical Team (BDF FMT) was activated to respond to assist the injured who were brought in on foot or on stretcher.

Officer in charge of the BDF FMT, Major David Clarke, explained that the disaster management exercise was designed to test patient flow of the TYPE 2 WHO field hospital.

“All the doctors, nurses, health care professionals, orderlies are doing their part so we can see if there are any gaps in our system…. The exercise is going well, [and] the young people are doing well. They are enjoying the exercise,” he said, noting that 120 cadets from the Barbados Cadet Corps were participating.

Major Clarke further noted that following the exercise, gaps identified would be corrected and the necessary training courses organised to ensure that staff were well prepared to respond.

During the exercise, the health professionals at the BDF FMT treated a number of injuries including burns, chest injuries, punctures, blunt head trauma, crush injury, penetrating injury, small bowel, head injury, emergency c-sections and cuts. This exercise concluded yesterday, August 27th.