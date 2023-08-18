“Colly’s YUMMYTASTIC Spicy Oxtail and Jerk Chicken” by Richelle Lavine (On The Scene)

by AirBourne / August 18th, 2023

How I stumbled upon this hidden treasure…. Picture this, my brother Ramon Norville of Furry Pals and I were out driving a day and we were both famished. In passing we found Colly’s Bajam Foods. Tucked away out by “The Piano Man” in Green Hill

I would never forget I got out and asked, “Is there any food left?” The beautiful lady inside “Tanny” said “Yes,” and she listed what was available my brother and I got 2 whole Fried Pot Fish and Mac pie with salad each for $25 this was before the pandemic…

From then until now Colly’s Bajam Food are like family to me. When I was recovering from surgery, Colly (Owner) dropped food for my daughter and I every day without fail and if he couldn’t Tanny (Chef) or Shonnie (Assistant chef) would make someone visit.

The atmosphere by Colly's is always festive whenever you go. What I love too is the fact that from Monday to Friday as early as 11:00 am food is available. Furthermore, I was late today I got there around 1 pm and could barely hold the container from the heat.

Even though Colly (the owner) was about to go to take a delivery, when he saw me, he shouted – “Don’t leave I am coming back there now.”

YUMMYTASTIC BBQ Jerk Chicken

If only I could have stayed…. Today was Jamaican day, so I ordered the Jerk Chicken, Oxtail and Salad from the time I got the food in my hand, I dived right in (perks of being a professional passenger) lol.

When I collected my food, Tanny (chef) was there on the BBQ grill making more food for the lunch crew and the loyal regulars that were there partaking in various beverages laughing and talking.

What I can say is this, I am always satisfied whenever I get food from Colly’s and as a Qualified Chef I can be very particular and picky when it comes to food, most food places are not consistent, but with Colly I am never disappointed.

Look out, Next Weekend for sure! (Karaoke)

If you can’t make it down to Colly’s for food during the week, every month they have a karaoke party … Don’t miss it!

Richelle Lavine is a multi talented Writer, Journalist, Personal Chef, Teacher and Proud Mother. She is a very diligent and focused individual and when she sets her sights on a project she always exceeds expectations. Successfully reporting on the 2022 Election Polls for VOB 92.9, Ms Lavine teaches Primary and Secondary students who are taking both Common Entrance and CSEC.

