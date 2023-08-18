“Colly’s YUMMYTASTIC Spicy Oxtail and Jerk Chicken” by Richelle Lavine (On The Scene)

How I stumbled upon this hidden treasure…. Picture this, my brother Ramon Norville of Furry Pals and I were out driving a day and we were both famished. In passing we found Colly’s Bajam Foods. Tucked away out by “The Piano Man” in Green Hill

I would never forget I got out and asked, “Is there any food left?” The beautiful lady inside “Tanny” said “Yes,” and she listed what was available my brother and I got 2 whole Fried Pot Fish and Mac pie with salad each for $25 this was before the pandemic…

From then until now Colly’s Bajam Food are like family to me. When I was recovering from surgery, Colly (Owner) dropped food for my daughter and I every day without fail and if he couldn’t Tanny (Chef) or Shonnie (Assistant chef) would make someone visit.

Even though Colly (the owner) was about to go to take a delivery, when he saw me, he shouted – “Don’t leave I am coming back there now.”

If only I could have stayed…. Today was Jamaican day, so I ordered the Jerk Chicken, Oxtail and Salad from the time I got the food in my hand, I dived right in (perks of being a professional passenger) lol.

What I can say is this, I am always satisfied whenever I get food from Colly’s and as a Qualified Chef I can be very particular and picky when it comes to food, most food places are not consistent, but with Colly I am never disappointed.

If you can’t make it down to Colly’s for food during the week, every month they have a karaoke party … Don’t miss it!