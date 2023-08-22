CHUKKA TEAM PREPARES YOUNGSTERS TO ‘WOW’

Fourteen young Barbadians from Allen View, St Thomas and the Lester Vaughn Secondary School are better prepared to enter the for the world of work after spending time with the team from Chukka Barbados.

The group which took part in the “Your Path to Success! Preparing for the World of Work” programme, was chosen from the school leavers in the community through the Chukka Foundation, while others were from the Lester Vaughn Secondary School, having been recommended by their Guidance Counselor.

The Chukka Barbados Foundation, which was launched in 2021, is the philanthropic arm of the Harrison’s Cave Eco-Adventure Park and its main goal is to work with the residents of the communities near the cave. The two-day workshop focused on equipping the young people with the essential skills, knowledge and mindset necessary to thrive in a professional employment environment.

Alicia Jemmott, Human Resources & Administration Manager, Chukka Barbados explained, “During the two days they were fully immersed in interactive sessions, group activities and were part of several discussions that provided them with practical guidance and tools for a successful transition from school to the world of work.”

She added, “Our team shared several techniques to prepare impressive cover letters and Curriculum Vitae in addition to tips on preparing for job interviews. Ms. Jemmott was pleased with the overall performance of the group who ‘aced’ the mock interview process allowing them showcase their communication skills, while building their self-confidence.

Ms. Jemmott also spoke to the positive feedback the company received from the participants who found the workshop’s content armed with newfound skills and confidence and they felt better prepared to seize any opportunities offered to them and to embrace a future filled with success.