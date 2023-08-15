Cargo Expert seeking to reduce consumer costs with rapid modernisation

New locale for better implementation, the main thrust from the relaunching of Goddards Shipping over the weekend.

As the longest-serving provider of tourism and shipping services in Barbados with strategic locations in St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada, and Miami each location has assisted in the build out of seamless logistics network. Goddard Shipping has therefore been a critical partner in influencing how we interact with international markets for many years. These divisions have been conduits for the movement of cargo within the Eastern Caribbean region, and Central America destinations.

He also expressed satisafaction with upcoming developments which he withheld for the moment…

…I take this opportunity to share with you some of the initiatives being undertaken by my Ministry to improve the operating environment to business development and compliance with the International Maritime Organisation (IMO). Since 2019, we have been shaping the maritime legislative framework to align with the IMO overarching goal for safe, secure and efficient shipping on clean oceans, and to create the enabling environment for a viable shipping industry for Barbados.

This work has facilitated soon-to-be-enacted a suite of shipping legislation which includes:

Facilitation of International Maritime Traffic Act;

Shipping (Domestic Vessels) suite of laws;

Marine Transport (Emissions Control) suite of laws;

Merchant Shipping suite of laws;

Seafarers’ suite of laws.

He feels if Barbados modernises its service level to global standards, then the rewards can be felt in shoppers’ pockets.

The series of observations and remarks were capped with a colorful and patriotic riband-cutting ceremony performed with just retired Goddards Shipping stalwart Michael Thornhill.