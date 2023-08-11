Can you help Police find Kadooment gunman near the Polyclinic?

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the general public’s assistance with information relative to a shooting incident, which occurred on Monday 7th August 2023 about 6 p.m. along Blackrock Main Road, St. Michael in the area of The Branford Taitt Polyclinic.

They’re appealing to anyone who may have witnessed, have any knowledge or information regarding this incident, to contact the Criminal Investigation Department (C.I.D) at telephone numbers 430-7189 or 430-7190, the Black Rock Police Station at 417-7500, 211 emergency or any other police station. Police value any information you may have to share, as it will help them with their investigations.

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) appreciates your cooperation in this matter. All information received will be kept strictly confidential.