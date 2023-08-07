Cain Banfield goes to USA Triathlon Nationals

Up and Coming Triathlete Cain Banfield, competed in USA Triathlon Nationals on August 4th in Milwaukee USA. In a field of the top 72 youth triathletes (ages 13-15) in North America, Cain performed exceptionally well, having his best race of the season.

The event consisted of a 375-meter swim, 10-kilometer ride and a 2.5-kilometer run. Going into this race ranked 26th overall, Cain was looking forward to the challenge of improving on that ranking. The race venue was in downtown Milwaukee, with the swim taking place in Lake Michigan and run and ride course being flat and scenic with the lake on one side, and Skyscrapers on the other. Cain started the race with a bang, and although not accustomed to the chilly water (69.5 degrees Fahrenheit) he quickly found himself at the front of the field after a great start and ended the swim leg in second place with a time 5:06.

Cain was again strong on this leg and finished the bike portion in 15:26 and entered transition 2 just 2 seconds being the leader. After another quick transition, Cain started his run in 3rd position overall, but had a pack of 11 guys only 12 seconds behind. Although Cain had his best run of the season (9:34) he lost 7 positions over the 2.5k run course and finished in 10th place overall with a time of 31 minutes 57 seconds.

Cain also acknowledges that without the love from his friends and family, and support from BFIT and the BOA, none of this would be possible.

Cain will now take a day off to recover but will be back to full training next week as he sets his sights on Carifta Triathlon being held in Bahamas August 26th.