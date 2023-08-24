BWA’s St Michael Pumping Station Offline

The BWA advises today Thursday, August 24th that one of its facilities in St. Michael has been impacted by low reservoir levels and is currently offline.

As a result, residents in parts of St. Michael, St. James, St. Thomas and St. George may experience low water pressure or outages. The Authority will make every effort to assist residents via water tanker as a temporary measure while the problem persists.

The affected areas may include:

In St. Michael:

Lodge Hill, Hinds Hill, Clermont, Warrens Heights, Warrens Terrace, Warrens Park, Warrens, Rock Dundo, University Drive, Airlie Tenantry, Grazettes, Clermont, Well Gap and surrounding areas.

In St. James:

Husbands, Clearview Heights, Meadow Vale Heights, Crystal Heights, Hoytes Village, Hoytes Terrace, Prior Park, Holders Hill, Durant Village, John Plains, West Terrace Gardens, West Terrace Heights, Husbands Gardens, Husbands Heights, Oxnards, Prior Park, Wanstead Heights, Wanstead Gardens, Thorpes, Haynesville, Bamboo Ridge, Seaview, Walcott’s Road- Sandy Lane, Bennetts Road and surrounding districts.

In St. Thomas:

Plumtree, Blowers, Bagatelle Gardens, Bagatelle Terrace, Welches, Welches Terrace, Welches Gardens, Redmans Village, Melrose, Welches Grove, Bagatelle Park, Arthur Seat, Welches Heights, Kew Land, Padmore Village, Clover Crescent and surrounding areas.

In St. George:

Flat Rock and surrounding districts.

The BWA apologizes for the inconvenience this service disruption may cause.