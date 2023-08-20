BWA’s Hurricane Advice for BEFORE any Storm

The Barbados Water Authority advises just before a storm, it is important to store an adequate supply of potable water for yourself, your family and your pets.

The recommended amount is five (5) gallons per person per day for at least five (5) days. Water should be stored in clean, covered containers.

Remember, that in addition to storing water, it is always useful to have disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer accessible to help keep you and your surroundings sanitary.

The BWA urges all persons to always be prepared and stay safe during this hurricane season.