BWA Continues Trenching along Yorkshire Rd in Christ Church

by Bajan Reporter / August 14th, 2023

The Barbados Water Authority reminds the public that personnel will be working along Yorkshire Road in Christ Church between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. from Monday August 14th to Friday August 18th.

The travelling public is advised that crews will be carrying out trenching along this stretch of road and motorists are asked to use an alternate route if possible.

Persons using Yorkshire Road should heed the road restriction notice, obey the instructions of the flag persons and traverse this area with the utmost caution to maintain the safety of all.

The Authority thanks you for your cooperation.

