BRA Gearing Up to Launch New Online Land Tax Platform

With the Land Tax season set to begin very soon, the Barbados Revenue Authority (BRA) is excited to announce a new payment portal, beginning with online Land Tax bills and payments via its bra.gov.bb website.

The BRA will showcase its new platform at the Digital Summer Drive event on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Golden Square, The City and is inviting individuals, property owners and agents to visit its booth to register on the portal. The event is being facilitated by all of the local banks and three major credit unions.

This new Land Tax e-billing feature gives property owners the freedom to access their Land Tax accounts to view and pay their bills directly from anywhere in the world at their convenience using local and international credit or debit cards.

This digital addition is in line with the Authority’s goal to build public trust and deliver on its customer services mandate, providing convenient access and paving the way enhance access to both printed and digital bills.

“We are excited to announce BRA Pay, starting with our new Land Tax portal. This new payments facility ensures property owners’ online payments are made directly to the BRA in a secure manner and reduces the wait for receipts and payment confirmations. We know our overseas property owners will especially be happy about this advancement for its convenience,” stated Carolyn Williams- Gayle, Senior Manager (Ag) Headquarters Services with the Authority.

“While the 2023-2024 Land Tax bills will be posted, our aim in the future is to phase out the issuance of physical bills as we embrace our role in the modernization of the public sector and transition to a ‘Smart Nation’ to become more efficient and cost-effective as an institution, delivering on the goal to improve doing business with the Authority and with government agencies.“