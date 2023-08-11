Barbados shows triathlete form at Commonwealth Youth Games

With 6th placed finishes for Fynn Armstrong and Isis Gaskin in the individual super sprint triathlon at the Commonwealth Youth Games on Sunday 6th they were planning a strong showing in the Mixed Relay event on Tuesday 8th.

With the men starting, the relay kicked off at 0830 on Tuesday 8th as scheduled. Jersey opened a commanding lead on the bike leg and held this on the run to hand over with a 20 second lead. Fynn finished the bike leg with the chase group of 5 athletes and held onto this 6th place on the run.

She held this position to bring Barbados home 5th but with Australia having a 2nd (exhibition team) Barbados was 4th country in the Commonwealth Youth Triathlon Mixed Relay behind the power houses of the United Kingdom countries and Australia.

They had the best performance among the Caribbean teams at the games, who they will be soon competing against at the CARIFTA Triathlon and Aquathlon Championship in the Bahamas, August 26th and 27th.

Being defending champions at this event they will be seeking to lead the team to a repeat top performance.