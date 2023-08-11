Barbados shows triathlete form at Commonwealth Youth Games

by Bajan Reporter / August 11th, 2023

With 6th placed finishes for Fynn Armstrong and Isis Gaskin in the individual super sprint triathlon at the Commonwealth Youth Games on Sunday 6th they were planning a strong showing in the Mixed Relay event on Tuesday 8th.

A tough battle was expected between Jersey, Australia A, and Scotland who had athletes in the top 5 of both individual races and 5 podium finishes between them. Barbados was evenly matched against Australia B, Malta, Namibia, and South Africa.

A tough battle was expected between Jersey, Australia A, and Scotland who had athletes in the top 5 of both individual races and 5 podium finishes between them. Barbados was evenly matched against Australia B, Malta, Namibia, and South Africa.

With the men starting, the relay kicked off at 0830 on Tuesday 8th as scheduled. Jersey opened a commanding lead on the bike leg and held this on the run to hand over with a 20 second lead. Fynn finished the bike leg with the chase group of 5 athletes and held onto this 6th place on the run.

Isis started her swim in 6th and moved up one position to start her ride 5th. She rode on her own and returned in 5th opening her lead on the next team.

Isis started her swim in 6th and moved up one position to start her ride 5th. She rode on her own and returned in 5th opening her lead on the next team.

She held this position to bring Barbados home 5th but with Australia having a 2nd (exhibition team) Barbados was 4th country in the Commonwealth Youth Triathlon Mixed Relay behind the power houses of the United Kingdom countries and Australia.

The Barbados Federation of Island Triathletes (<strong>BFIT</strong>) is extremely pleased with the performance of its athletes at the Commonwealth Youth Games, with outstanding results in both the individual and relay events.

The Barbados Federation of Island Triathletes (BFIT) is extremely pleased with the performance of its athletes at the Commonwealth Youth Games, with outstanding results in both the individual and relay events.

They had the best performance among the Caribbean teams at the games, who they will be soon competing against at the CARIFTA Triathlon and Aquathlon Championship in the Bahamas, August 26th and 27th.

Being defending champions at this event they will be seeking to lead the team to a repeat top performance.

Post Views: 71
Follow on Instagram

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • Platinum 7 336x280 1
  • Main Template 336x280
  • TrIDent 1
  • BR2 If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen