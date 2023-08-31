Barbados Repeats as CARIFTA Triathlon, Aquathlon & Mixed Relay Champions

Barbados has won overall gold at the 5th CARIFTA Triathlon, Aquathlon & Mixed Relay Championships in the Bahamas, with points total of over 180, the next highest being Bermuda at under 130. Other Nations represented were, the Bahamas, Trinidad & Tobago, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, Aruba, Antigua and Grenada.

On the silver medal team were Fynn Armstrong, Isis Gaskin, Cain Banfield and Laila McIntyre.

Taking place over this weekend 26-27 August, Barbados secured 15 medals, including 8 golds, their nearest competitors being Bermuda with a total of 8 medals.

The 23 strong Barbados CARIFTA team, including some athletes who only began triathlon this year, dominated in most events.

Luke McIntyre took gold in the 13-15 male aquathlon, and newcomer Isabella Mayers took gold in the 13-15 female aquathlon and a bronze in the triathlon.

Taking gold this year were Zahra Gaskin with double gold in the 20-21 female triathlon and aquathlon, Isis Gaskin also double gold in the 16-19 females, and Laila McIntyre with double gold in the 11-12 females. Continuing the medal streak were Fynn Armstrong with silver in both the 16-19 male triathlon and aquathlon; and Hailey Banfield with bronze in both the 11-12 female triathlon and aquathlon.

Closing the weekend's action were the mixed relays which saw another silver and bronze for Barbados. On the bronze medal team were Matthew Lashley, Zahra Gaskin, Luke McIntyre and Hailey Banfield.

President of the Barbados Federation of Island Triathletes, Darren Treasure, said “We are extremely proud of this group of dedicated young triathletes. For the second year in row Barbados has demonstrated its leadership and dominance when it comes to triathlon in the Caribbean. Winning a CARIFTA Championship for two consecutive years is tremendous achievement for our sport and Barbados. We are thankful for the many sponsors who have assisted the team in achieving success, especially the Barbados Olympic Association, the National Sports Council and the Arts & Sport Promotion Fund.”

Barbados is expected to host the event next year and joint team managers Cary Banfield and Garth McIntyre expect an even stronger performance from Barbados, as the team goes for the three-peat.