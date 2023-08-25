Appointment of Barbadian Envoy to the Kingdom Of World Peace Academy Austria

Dr Adrian Daisley was recently appointed as Ambassador in Barbados for the esteemed Kingdom of World Peace Academy based in Vienna, Austria. This appointment stands as a remarkable milestone, aligning seamlessly with Dr Daisley’s commitment to advancing cultural appreciation, fostering international collaboration, and propelling sustainable development, all in consonance with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Relying on his extensive background in professional development and, civic leadership, community activism, and the nuanced art of soft diplomacy through mediums such as language and the arts, he’s ready to engage a remarkable set of skills into this new role. The envoy’s robust expertise in cross-cultural communication is poised to invigorate the bonds between the Kingdom of World Peace Academy and its esteemed global stakeholders.

Renowned as an embodiment of peace and enlightenment, the Kingdom of World Peace Academy presents an invaluable platform through which Dr Daisley intends to cultivate growth, engender mutual respect, and orchestrate harmony among the rich tapestry of cultures and nations it represents. He noted his overarching objective is to play an instrumental role in cultivating a world of enduring tranquility and unity, concurrently championing educational inclusivity and fostering sustainable development on a global scale.

He added; “My profound gratitude is extended to the Academy its Global Leadership for their warm cultural collaborative embrace. I am resolutely confident that my unwavering dedication and multifaceted proficiencies will be pivotal in advancing their visionary objectives.

“As I embark upon this exhilarating chapter of my career, I eagerly anticipate contributing towards a world characterized by harmony, understanding, and collaboration.”