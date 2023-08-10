Agents in the field for One Family assessments

The Ministry of People Empowerment & Elder Affairs will be embarking on a transformative programme entitled the “One Family Programme”. The programme seeks to empower the lives of one thousand (1,000) vulnerable families through a holistic intervention, by moving persons from a state of dependency, to a state of independence and empowerment.

In this regard, Family Empowerment Officers of the Ministry will be in the field during the month of August 2023, conducting assessments of eligible families for the programme.

Family Empowerment Officers will be wearing official badges. For further clarification or confirmation, persons may call the Ministry at 536-4673, or email one.family@barbados.gov.bb