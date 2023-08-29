54 year old resident of St Peter reported missing by sister

by Bajan Reporter / August 29th, 2023

Police are seeking the Public’s assistance in locating a missing man. He is 54 year old Keith Marshall from The Mount #1, Saint Peter who was reported missing by his sister Kim Marshall on Saturday 26 August 2023. 

DESCRIPTION:

Marshall is about five feet, seven inches tall, of a slim build and dark complexion. He has a round face, small nose, thin lips, dark  brown eyes, short neck, square shoulders, has an erect appearance and s a gold cap on one of front teeth. Clothing unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Keith Marshall, is asked to contact the District ‘E’ Police Station at 419-1730, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any Police Station.

