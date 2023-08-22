35-year-old man from Bank Hall is most recent missing person

by DevilsAdvocate / August 22nd, 2023

Police are seeking the Public’s assistance in locating a missing man. He is Kenroy Leroy Small, 35 years of 1st Avenue,  Sealy Land, Bank Hall, Saint Michael who was last seen by his father Kenneth Small  of the said address on 9th August, 2023 and has not been seen or heard from since that time. 

DESCRIPTION:

Small is about six feet tall, of a slim build and dark complexion. He has black hair which is cut low. His face is long with narrow features and small eyes. He has scars on his right arm and the back of his right hand as a result of a skin graft. Clothing unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kenroy Small, is asked to contact the District ‘A’ Police Station at 430-7242, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any Police Station.

  • Rodney Inniss – Insp;
    Public Affairs & Communications Officer
Post Views: 32
