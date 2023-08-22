35-year-old man from Bank Hall is most recent missing person

Police are seeking the Public’s assistance in locating a missing man. He is Kenroy Leroy Small, 35 years of 1st Avenue, Sealy Land, Bank Hall, Saint Michael who was last seen by his father Kenneth Small of the said address on 9th August, 2023 and has not been seen or heard from since that time.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kenroy Small, is asked to contact the District ‘A’ Police Station at 430-7242, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any Police Station.