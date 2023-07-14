Youth Steel Orchestra ready to rock Pandemonium

Prepare to be dazzled by the Barbados National Youth Steel Orchestra as they grace the Republic Bank Pandemonium stage on Sunday July 16, as headliners of the event.

The National Cultural Foundation-produced Republic Bank Pandemonium, which takes place at the National Botanical Gardens has quickly become one of the most highly-anticipated events on the Crop Over calendar, with last year’s concert attracting over 15,000 patrons.

“Republic Bank has allowed us to turn Pandemonium into the biggest family-oriented event on the Crop Over Calendar,” said Chief Executive Officer of the NCF, Carol Roberts.

The event has also become the showcase event for the Barbados National Youth Steel Orchestra, which has experienced rapid growth in recent years.

Made up of students from primary, secondary and tertiary institutions across the island, as well as members of the general community, the group is led by Musical Director Lowrey Worrell and a competent team which includes: NCF’s Music Officer Kevin Moore, tutors and well-known musicians Dwight Callender, Hashim Durant, Paul Forde, Marke Forde, Omar Haynes, Judah Goddard and Cherise Thorne.

Speaking on the readiness of the players, Worrell stated: “I think everyone will be really impressed by the level members are operating at. Even the beginners that were recently promoted to the orchestra, everyone is working at a very, very high level, even higher than last year!”

Last year’s bar was indeed high, as it was so impressive that it encouraged some of the younger patrons to actually join the orchestra.

“A lot of our newer and younger members actually saw us perform last year, and when the show was over, they were at the side of the stage, asking questions like ‘how can we get involved?’ ‘How can we join?’” laughed Worrell.

“So a lot of our younger players now have come from seeing us perform. And I won’t lie, [the orchestra] worked real, real hard,” he went on, “we never really stop practicing, we might take a little break to give the members a breather but otherwise we are practicing every weekend, from as early as the end of last year’s [Republic Bank] Pandemonium.”

The intensive practice is necessary, according to Worrell, considering the amount of music band is expected to execute this coming Sunday.

“February is when we start preparing and learning the music, once we have the arrangements ready,” he stated.

“We do a lot of medleys, and we have a lot of really impressive arrangers too so it’s critical we get started early.

The members of the National Youth Steel Orchestra will be joined by a number of other steel pan groups, including Republic Bank Exodus, one of the leading steelbands from Trinidad and Tobago. Patrons can expect non-stop sounds of steelpan, with two main stages, as well as some additional musical activations throughout the evening.

“All in all, I think patrons should be ready for a fantastic show,” remarked Worrell.

“There has been so much improvement and growth; I’m really proud,” the musical director said.

The Barbados National Youth Orchestra made its debut on the historic night November 29, 2021 when Barbados transitioned to a Republic.

Admission to the Republic Bank Pandemonium is free and the event starts at 2 p.m. It is touted as a “fun for the whole family” event, with food and drinks on sale, an expanded kids zone as well as a specialty craft area.