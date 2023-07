THE RETIREMENT PLAN – Nicolas Cage, Ron Perlman, Ashley Greene, Ernie Hudson (Action Movie)

When Ashley and her young daughter Sarah get caught up in a criminal enterprise that puts their lives at risk, she turns to the only person who can help – her estranged father Matt, currently living the life of a retired beach bum in the Cayman Islands. Their reunion is fleeting as they are soon tracked down on the island by crime boss Donnie and his lieutenant Bobo.