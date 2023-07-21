The National Cultural Foundation (NCF) invests in artistes’ development

The National Cultural Foundation (NCF) is stepping up its support for people involved in the cultural industry at all levels.

The Foundation did so recently when it held its Artistes Development Workshop to equip those interested in exploring new possibilities, pathways and imaginations to feed their ambitions.

The workshop, which was coordinated externally by artiste manager Sonia Mullin, is one of a collection of initiatives which the NCF committed to hosting back in March at the launch of the Crop Over Festival.

At that time, the Foundation revealed that due to the cancellation of this year’s Soca Monarch competition, the production money of that show would be redirected with a heavy focus on artistes’ development.

She advised the artistes that the basis of building a brand was not trying to target every single person, because that would be a futile venture, rather they must know who they want to target and stick with it.

Additionally, she discussed the concept of flipping your weakness and instead use it as a positive. Jackman suggested that the first step to overcoming this challenge was being honest with yourself about what your weaknesses were.

“Take your weakness and spin it on its head and figure out how you’re going to work with it. It amazes me how many people I meet in the industry when they get off stage, I can barely hear them but when they are on stage. [That’s because] they’ve found a way to channel these huge parts of themselves so that we get to enjoy them entertaining. Don’t worry about what your weaknesses are, just figure out how you’re going to work on them,” Jackman advised.

Some of the best in their respective fields, were on hand to, share advice, behind-the-scene insight, some of the secrets to longevity in the business and building a successful brand with participants.

Among those providing mentorship were: Cultural Ambassador The Most Honourable Stedson Red Plastic Bag Wiltshire, performer/producer Damien Hypasounds Etienne, branding specialist Matthew Fewwture Ashby, soca artist and entrepreneur Faith Callendar and social media strategist Stephanie Chase.

In addition, presentations were also made by designers Pauline Bellamy and Rhaj Paul; stylist Candis Broome as well as beauty brand and make up artistry company REI Fashion Academy.

Seasoned entertainers such as Edwin Yearwood and Terencia TC Coward were also present at the event.

NCF has pioneered many ways to support artistes as they develop their ambitions, and it intends to offer other such spaces for artistes to broaden, invent and evolve.