Soca 4.0 Tickets Out Now, got yours?
by Bajan Reporter / July 23rd, 2023
Get ready for the 98.1 The One Soca 4.0 – the most anticipated event of Crop Over!
Five legendary icons are coming together to celebrate 40 years of greatness and unforgettable entertainment.
TC, Mr. Blood, Peter Ram, The General Edwin Yearwood and Lil Rick have assembled their teams and are geared up for the show of the season!
Soca 4.0 Tickets are available via ticketpal.com and the above box offices at $40 Regular Price and $50 Door Price.
