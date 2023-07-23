Soca 4.0 Tickets Out Now, got yours?

by Bajan Reporter / July 23rd, 2023

Get ready for the 98.1 The One Soca 4.0 - the most anticipated event of Crop Over!

Get ready for the 98.1 The One Soca 4.0 – the most anticipated event of Crop Over!

Five legendary icons are coming together to celebrate 40 years of greatness and unforgettable entertainment.

TC, Mr. Blood, Peter Ram, The General Edwin Yearwood and Lil Rick have assembled their teams and are geared up for the show of the season!

TC, Mr. Blood, Peter Ram, The General Edwin Yearwood and Lil Rick have assembled their teams and are geared up for the show of the season!

Soca 4.0 Tickets are available via ticketpal.com and the above box offices at $40 Regular Price and $50 Door Price.

Post Views: 186
Follow on Instagram

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • Platinum 7 336x280 1
  • Main Template 336x280
  • TrIDent 1
  • BR2 If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen