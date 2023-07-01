“SHARK MAN” is missing, have you seen the Blades Hill resident?

Police are seeking the Public’s assistance in locating a missing man. He is Randy Ken O’Brien Brathwaite alias ‘Shark Man’ 47 years of Blades Hill #1 St. Philip.

DESCRIPTION:

Randy wears a gold cap that can be removed, he usually wears this gold cap and he speaks with a Bajan accent. At the time he was wearing a white tank top with black writing, a khaki ¾ pants, a white baseball type hat and green and yellow slippers.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Randy Brathwaite, is asked to contact the District ‘C’ Police Station at 416-8200 or 416-8204, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any Police Station.