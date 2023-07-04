Scotiabank Junior Monarch finalists named for Crop Over 2023

Finalists in the Scotiabank Junior Monarch Competition were named Sunday, July 2, 2023 around 11 p.m. after 13 juniors faced off in the calypso category and 12 went ding dong in the soca category.

The announcements were made after the Semifinals which was held at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre before a packed and lively crowd.

In the audience cheering on the juniors were Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Senator Dr. Shantal Munro-Knight and Deputy Chairman of the NCF’s Board of Management Sheldon Hope.

A new monarch will be crowned in the calypso category since reigning monarch Yahandje has aged out of the competition and therefore will not be competing.

Finalists in calypso category are: Slay, Danekia, Potent, King K, The Mighty Bit Bit, Mhizz Khibaba, Sabiah and Sakarah. The reserve is Khaleesi. Finalists in soca category are: Zarie B, Joshua B, Josh Ox, The Showman, Ranesha, Lil Stathis and Trinity. The reserve is King Shad. (See tables below)

In the soca category, however, the finalists named last night will have to dethrone reigning monarch Tae who will be defending her title. Tae won the competition in 2019 and 2022.

The Scotiabank Junior Monarch Finals will be held on Saturday, July 15 at 7 p.m. at the Wildey Gymnasium.

