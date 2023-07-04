Scotiabank Junior Monarch finalists named for Crop Over 2023

by Bajan Reporter / July 4th, 2023

Finalists in the Scotiabank Junior Monarch Competition were named Sunday, July 2, 2023 around 11 p.m. after 13 juniors faced off in the calypso category and 12 went ding dong in the soca category.

The announcements were made after the Semifinals which was held at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre before a packed and lively crowd.

Finalists in the soca from left are King Shad (reserve), Trinity, Lil Stathis, Ranesha, The Showman, Josh Ox, Joshua B and Zarie B

Finalists in the soca from left are King Shad (reserve), Trinity, Lil Stathis, Ranesha, The Showman, Josh Ox, Joshua B and Zarie B

In the audience cheering on the juniors were Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Senator Dr. Shantal Munro-Knight and Deputy Chairman of the NCF’s Board of Management Sheldon Hope.

A new monarch will be crowned in the calypso category since reigning monarch Yahandje has aged out of the competition and therefore will not be competing.

Finalists in calypso category are: Slay, Danekia, Potent, King K, The Mighty Bit Bit, Mhizz Khibaba, Sabiah and Sakarah. The reserve is Khaleesi. Finalists in soca category are: Zarie B, Joshua B, Josh Ox, The Showman, Ranesha, Lil Stathis and Trinity. The reserve is King Shad. (See tables below)

In the soca category, however, the finalists named last night will have to dethrone reigning monarch Tae who will be defending her title. Tae won the competition in 2019 and 2022.

The Scotiabank Junior Monarch Finals will be held on Saturday, July 15 at 7 p.m. at the Wildey Gymnasium.

Finalists in the calypso from left are Khaleesi (reserve), Sakarah, Sabiah, Mhizz Khibaba, The Mighty Bit Bit, King K, Potent, Danekia, and Slay

Finalists in the calypso from left are Khaleesi (reserve), Sakarah, Sabiah, Mhizz Khibaba, The Mighty Bit Bit, King K, Potent, Danekia, and Slay

Log on to the NCF’s social media pages The NCF Barbados for information on the Scotiabank Junior Monarch Competition and all of the NCF’s other Crop Over activities.

Finalists in the Scotiabank Junior Monarch

CATEGORY: CALYPSO
Given NameSobriquetSong
Alyssa HarrisSlayJust Like
These Women
Kiara Drayton-ArcherMhizz KhibabaUnity Is Strength
Eden MurrellPotentCan’t Lash We
Danesha DavisDanekiaDear John
Kadarius AllenKing KDear God
Kenaz WalkerThe Mighty Bit BitDrugs and Disobedience
Sabiah GaskinSabiahYour Creation
Sakarah ThomasSakarahAlexa
Reserve
Khalija KellmanKhaleesiDe Bully

 

CATEGORY: SOCA
Given NameSobriquetSong
Jazarie BelgraveZarie BGet Active
Joshua OxleyJoshoxPush De Truck
Sephon SealyLil StathisFold In Half
Kymani DevonishThe ShowmanWe Doan Care
Ranesha StewartRaneshaGood Vibes
Trinity ClarkeTrinityI Love Soca
Joshua BlackmanJoshua BDis Sweet Festival
Reserve
Rashad ApplewhaiteKing ShadJam Down
Post Views: 138
Follow on Instagram

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • Platinum 7 336x280 1
  • Main Template 336x280
  • TrIDent 1
  • BR2 If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen