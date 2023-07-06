Scotiabank Junior Monarch finalists draw in the City

The 16 finalists in the Scotiabank Junior Monarch competition have pulled their positions to determine the order of appearance at the big showdown.

When the Finals come off next Saturday, July 15 at 7 p.m. at the Garfield Sobers Complex contestants in the calypso category will appear in this order: Sakarah, Sabiah, King K, Slay, Mighty Bit Bit, Mhizz Khibaba, Potent and Danekia. Khaleesi is the reserved in that competition.

Scotiabank Home Financing Specialist Keisha Goodridge said Scotiabank continued to be committed to outh development.

“You are the reason that we continue to support this initiative. The development of our young people is what has continued to motivate us and this partnership with the National Cultural Foundation. The impact of this programme on young people is clearly seen so many participate equipping themselves with the necessary life skills, the opportunity to learn, enhance their skills and develop their full potential. We have so much talent in Barbados and the programme really provides the opportunity to showcase it,” Goodridge said.

Producer of the event and Music Officer at the National Cultural Foundation Kevin Moore urged Barbadians come out and give the junior entertainers their support

“Our finalists, ranging from age 9 – 18 are raring and ready to go. They are eager to perform and cannot wait to vie for the coveted Scotiabank Junior Monarch Titles.

“All they need from you is your presence to cheer them on and encourage them as they go on the biggest stage, for juniors, during the largest national festival in Barbados. So come out, bring your family, tell a friend, and support our Scotiabank Junior Monarch finalists — in your numbers — next Saturday July 15th, at 7 p.m. at the Garfield Sobers Complex,” Moore said. (PR)

Positions for Scotiabank Junior Monarch Finals

CATEGORY: CALYPSO Position Given Name Sobriquet Song 1 Sakarah Thomas Sakarah Alexa 2 Sabiah Gaskin Sabiah Your Creation 3 Kadarius Allen King K Dear God 4 Alyssa Harris Slay Just Like These Women 5 Kenaz Walker The Mighty Bit Bit Drugs and Disobedience 6 Kiara Drayton-Archer Mhizz Khibaba Unity Is Strength 7 Eden Murrell Potent Can’t Lash We 8 Danesha Davis Danekia Dear John Reserve Khalija Kellman Khaleesi De Bully

CATEGORY: SOCA Positions Given Name Sobriquet Song 1 Trinity Clarke Trinity I Love Soca 2 Jazarie Belgrave Zarie B Get Active 3 Shontae Alleyne Tae Bajan Ting 4 Kymani Devonish The Showman We Doan Care 5 Joshua Oxley Joshox Push De Truck 6 Ranesha Stewart Ranesha Good Vibes 7 Sephon Sealy Lil Stathis Fold In Half 8 Joshua Blackman Joshua B Dis Sweet Festival Reserve Rashad Applewhaite King Shad Jam Down

Log on to the NCF’s social media pages The NCF Barbados for information on the Scotiabank Junior Monarch Finals and all of their other Crop Over activities.