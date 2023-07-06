Scotiabank Junior Monarch finalists draw in the City

by Bajan Reporter / July 6th, 2023

The 16 finalists in the Scotiabank Junior Monarch competition have pulled their positions to determine the order of appearance at the big showdown.

The draw took place at Scotiabank, Broad Street on Thursday, July 6. There were no exchanges after the numbers were pulled.

When the Finals come off next Saturday, July 15 at 7 p.m. at the Garfield Sobers Complex contestants in the calypso category will appear in this order: Sakarah, Sabiah, King K, Slay, Mighty Bit Bit, Mhizz Khibaba, Potent and Danekia. Khaleesi is the reserved in that competition.

Those in the soca category will appear in this order: <strong>Trinity, Zarie B, Tae, The Showman, Joshox, Ranesha, Lil Stathis</strong> and<strong> Joshua B</strong>. <strong>King Shad</strong> is the reserved in that competition.

Scotiabank Home Financing Specialist Keisha Goodridge said Scotiabank continued to be committed to outh development.

“You are the reason that we continue to support this initiative. The development of our young people is what has continued to motivate us and this partnership with the National Cultural Foundation. The impact of this programme on young people is clearly seen so many participate equipping themselves with the necessary life skills, the opportunity to learn, enhance their skills and develop their full potential. We have so much talent in Barbados and the programme really provides the opportunity to showcase it,” Goodridge said.

Producer of the event and Music Officer at the National Cultural Foundation Kevin Moore urged Barbadians come out and give the junior entertainers their support

Our finalists, ranging from age 9 – 18 are raring and ready to go. They are eager to perform and cannot wait to vie for the coveted Scotiabank Junior Monarch Titles.

“All they need from you is your presence to cheer them on and encourage them as they go on the biggest stage, for juniors, during the largest national festival in Barbados. So come out, bring your family, tell a friend, and support our Scotiabank Junior Monarch finalists — in your numbers — next Saturday July 15th, at 7 p.m. at the Garfield Sobers Complex,” Moore said. (PR)

Positions for Scotiabank Junior Monarch Finals

 CATEGORY: CALYPSO
 PositionGiven NameSobriquetSong
1Sakarah ThomasSakarahAlexa
2Sabiah GaskinSabiahYour Creation
3Kadarius AllenKing KDear God
4Alyssa HarrisSlayJust Like

These Women

5Kenaz WalkerThe Mighty

Bit Bit

Drugs and Disobedience
6Kiara Drayton-ArcherMhizz KhibabaUnity Is Strength
7Eden MurrellPotentCan’t Lash We
8Danesha DavisDanekiaDear John
 Reserve
Khalija KellmanKhaleesiDe Bully

 

 

 CATEGORY: SOCA
 PositionsGiven NameSobriquetSong
1Trinity ClarkeTrinityI Love Soca
2Jazarie BelgraveZarie BGet Active
3 Shontae AlleyneTaeBajan Ting
4Kymani DevonishThe ShowmanWe Doan Care
5Joshua OxleyJoshoxPush De Truck
6Ranesha StewartRaneshaGood Vibes
7Sephon SealyLil StathisFold In Half
8Joshua BlackmanJoshua BDis Sweet Festival
 Reserve 
 Rashad ApplewhaiteKing ShadJam Down

 

Log on to the NCF’s social media pages The NCF Barbados for information on the Scotiabank Junior Monarch Finals and all of their other Crop Over activities.

