RUGBY IN NAT’L SPORTS COUNCIL’S SUMMER CAMPS

Get Into Rugby Barbados will be an integral part of the upcoming National Sports Council Summer Camps. After a series of successful Saturday morning sessions at the Historic Garrison Savannah, GIR Barbados plans to continue to introduce the discipline of rugby at the Deighton Griffith Secondary School from July 17 to August 25, 2023.

Registration is $120 per child and parents/guardians are asked to bring two (2) passport sized photos of each child to the Garfield Sobers Sports Complex weekdays 9am to 3pm, and 9am to 1pm Saturdays.

Rugby is one of the fastest growing sports in the world and is regaining popularity locally as well. The GIR Programme introduces young people to tag rugby, using various non-contact games including rugby netball and other fun activities. After the restrictions imposed by COVID-19, the Barbados Rugby Football Union is focused on returning to the previous levels of activity, and senior men’s and women’s teams have been participating in regional and local competitions.

As our youth face rising levels of obesity and the related NCDs, rugby offers an affordable and fun opportunity for healthy activity and exercise. GIR Barbados hopes to see a return to pre-COVID events such as Tag Rugby Tournaments for both Primary and Secondary Schools.

Interested people should follow the BRFU and GIR Barbados on social media to learn about upcoming fixtures, and the practice schedules for the various affiliates.