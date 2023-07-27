RUBIS’ “Crop Over Thursdays” climaxes with sweet benefits for the NCF and patrons

Crop Over 2023 got even sweeter for event patrons and the National Foundation (NCF) alike, as the series of RUBIS Crop Over Thursdays climaxed with gifts and prizes for everyone amidst the music and merriment at the Eagle Hall RUBIS Service Station.

The Crop Over Thursday excitement spanned three weeks of fun and prizes in July, beginning at Barbarees Hill RUBIS and moving to Road View RUBIS, St. Peter, before the grand finale at Eagle Hall, where the usually busy station overflowed with activity. It was no surprise that the queue at the spin-the-wheel game eclipsed all other attractions as with every $50 spent in Ultra Tec fuel, customers got a chance to spin for prizes, including cooler sets, cups, umbrellas, bags, dominoes, and a variety of “I Love Crop Over” prizes.

“We want to see so much more coming for Crop Over 2024, for NIFCA coming up later this year, because we absolutely need it. It helps us from the grassroots level right up to the bigger events like Pic-O-De-Crop on August 4th and Soca 4.0 on August 6th. We need all the help we can get, and we’re so happy to have RUBIS on board, not just from a financial perspective, but with an event like this where you are getting the Crop Over spirit happening right here on the corner of Eagle Hall. That helps to drive the entire festival. So it’s not just about the huge events; it’s about these small pockets in the community, so we are delighted to see RUBIS doing this,” Jackman stated.

Marketing Manager Andrea Gooding said RUBIS was happy to continue its partnership with the NCF to support the Crop Over Festival and Barbadian culture. She said in addition to the Gift Card donation to the NCF, more than $3000 in free Crop Over event tickets had been presented to lucky customers.