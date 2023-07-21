Police scouring for clues on Bridge Rd fatal collision

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the General Public’s assistance with information relative to the Fatal Collision, which occurred on Friday 14th July 2023 about 7:40 p.m. along Bridge Road, St. Michael.

We are appealing to anyone who witnessed this collision, to contact the District ‘A’ Police Station at telephone numbers 430-7242 or 430-7246. We value any information you may have to share, as it will help us with our investigations.

TBPS appreciates your cooperation in this matter. All information received will be held in the strictest confidence.