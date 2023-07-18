Police looking for Rasheed “I WANT MY MUDDA” Prescod of Bartletts Tenantry

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the assistance of the public in locating Rasheed Kamalh Prescod 33 years alias ‘Spur’ who is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Rasheed Kamalh Prescod, whose last known address is Bartletts Tenantry, Sargeant Village, Christ Church is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall of a dark complexion and has a medium built.

Prescod is advised that he can present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department of the Southern Division, Oistins, Christ Church accompanied by an Attorney-at-Law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Rasheed Kamalh Prescod, is asked to contact C.I.D. Southern Division at telephone numbers 418-2609/418-2612, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.