Police looking for Rasheed “I WANT MY MUDDA” Prescod of Bartletts Tenantry

by Bajan Reporter / July 18th, 2023

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the assistance of the public in locating Rasheed Kamalh Prescod 33 years alias ‘Spur’ who is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Rasheed Kamalh Prescod, whose last known address is Bartletts Tenantry, Sargeant Village, Christ Church is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall of a dark complexion and has a medium built.

He has a large forehead, reddish eyes, small ears, nose and mouth. He has two tear drops tattoos under his left eye, two stars tattoos on the left side of his neck; tattoos on the right side of his face, chest and on both arms.

Prescod is advised that he can present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department of the Southern Division, Oistins, Christ Church accompanied by an Attorney-at-Law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Rasheed Kamalh Prescod, is asked to contact C.I.D. Southern Division at telephone numbers 418-2609/418-2612, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest police station. 

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.

  • Rodney Inniss – Insp;
    Public Affairs & Communications Officer
