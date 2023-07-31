Man who tried to hold up Cave Shepherd cooling heels in Dodds until month end

by Bajan Reporter / July 31st, 2023

The Criminal Investigation Department (Bridgetown) of The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) have arrested and formally charged McPherson Lee Anderson DaCosta Mayers, 46 years of Mount Hillaby, Saint Andrew for the following offence:

  • Aggravated Burglary –Duty Free Bridgetown Caribbean on 19th July 2023.

He appeared before Magistrate Manilla Renee in the Criminal Court # 2 Saturday 29th July 2023 and was remanded to the Barbados Prison Service (Dodds) until August 25th, 2023.

  • Rodney Inniss – Insp;
    Public Affairs & Communications Officer
