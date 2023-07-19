LAURIE EVANS AND QAIS AHMAD JOIN BARBADOS ROYALS
by Bajan Reporter / July 19th, 2023
Laurie Evans has joined the Barbados Royals for the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League. Evans replaces Rassie van der Dussen who is no longer available due to international commitments.
Taking up after the initial legacy of Stanford 2020, the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is a franchise-based T20 format cricket tournament that combines two of the most compelling aspects of Caribbean life – dramatic cricket and a vibrant Carnival atmosphere. The broadcast and digital viewership in 2022 was 721.8 million to make it one of the most watched leagues in world cricket. Jamaica Tallawahs are the current Republic Bank CPL champions, and the other competing teams are Barbados Royals, Guyana Amazon Warriors, St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, Saint Lucia Kings and Trinbago Knight Riders.
The 2023 tournament will run from the 16 August to 24 September.
An English top order batter, Evans has extensive experience of T20 leagues around the world and has also played at the CPL with the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. Evans has scored close to 6000 runs in T20 cricket along with three hundreds and 38 fifties.
The Royals have also confirmed that Afghanistan leg spinner Qais Ahmad will be a temporary replacement for Maheesh Theekshana who will be at the Asia Cup for the first part of the tournament.
Post Views: 3