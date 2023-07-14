KPMG and Microsoft enter landmark agreement to put AI at the forefront of professional services

KPMG and Microsoft have announced a significant expansion of their global relationship that will reshape professional services across several business-critical areas including workforce modernization, safe and secure development, and use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions for clients, industries, and society more broadly.

The industry-leading collaboration between the two global organizations includes a KPMG multibillion dollar commitment in Microsoft cloud and AI services over the next 5 years that will help to unlock potential incremental growth opportunities for KPMG of over US$12 billion. The expanded alliance will enhance KPMG client engagements and supercharge the employee experience in a way that is responsible, trustworthy and safe.

“This exciting collaboration between KPMG and Microsoft exemplifies the power of combining deep industry expertise with cutting-edge technology. Through our alliance, we will deliver solutions to make businesses more competitive and therefore make the region more competitive,” Campbell said.

Ravi Sankar, KPMG Caricom, Head of Cyber and Technology and lead for the Microsoft Alliance in Caricom is confident that “Through this expanded alliance relationship, KPMG will have access to the technology needed to deliver solutions and services to clients that keep pace with the changing economic, societal, and environmental landscape in which we operate. We will also see where the new AI capabilities can help organizations better manage risk, compliance, and security agendas, create meaningful data insights to inform intelligent decision-making and drive value by taking advantage of the latest innovative technologies,” he added.

As an early access partner for Microsoft 365 Copilot and Azure OpenAI Service, KPMG in Caricom will pilot the technologies with select business, bringing together the increased capabilities of these tools with their experience, insights and sector expertise to enhance client engagements and accelerate digital solution development.

Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO, Microsoft, in commenting on the alliance said, “We have a real opportunity to apply this next generation of AI to help transform every industry, including professional services. Our expanded partnership with KPMG will bring together AI innovation across the Microsoft Cloud with KPMG’s tax, audit and advisory expertise to empower its employees and unlock insights for its customers.”

Developing an AI-enabled application development and knowledge platform on Microsoft Azure will expedite the creation of specialized solutions for clients, helping to enhance their competitive advantage and profitability while putting ethics and security at the very core of the offerings.

Bill Thomas, Global Chairman and CEO, KPMG International, said, “Our renewed and strengthened relationship with Microsoft is an exciting moment for our people and our clients. It will help harness the power of our multidisciplinary model by ensuring that our people always have the right expertise, skills, and tools to overcome challenges and provide the very best advice to clients. It will also help make KPMG a more agile and resilient business that continues to be an interesting and exciting place to work.

“KPMG is embracing the future, and we believe that AI is key to unlocking sustainable growth in a way that will build a better future for our people, our clients and society,” Thomas added.

KPMG and Microsoft have a longstanding relationship that goes back as far as 2000 and share a commitment to empowering business transformation and using technology to positively help people and businesses overcome obstacles, capture opportunity and build a better future.