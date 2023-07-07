Junior Kadooment is back! 26 bands on parade

For three summers, Barbados’ young masqueraders had to trade in their bejewelled headpieces for the KN95 masks as COVID-19 halted Junior Kadooment’s national parade.

However, the National Cultural Foundation spent this time ensuring that the parade’s cultural significance lived on through workshops, community parades and other initiatives.

The much-anticipated return of the junior spectacle promises to bring back the vibrant colours, energetic rhythms, and a renewed sense of cultural pride next Saturday, July 15th at the National Botanical Gardens.

Two key features of the event which can be enjoyed by masqueraders and patrons are: The Party Zone which will give the juniors and patrons to the event multiple attractions including face painting, instant photos, and fair attractions such as jumping tents, wall climbing, merry go rounds, and slides and the Cool Down Zone is where the coolest treats of the Crop Over Festival will be: ice-cream, snow cones, food and beverages, and of course, Sunshine Snacks. There will also be live entertainment.

Participating schools in this year’s Universal Cereal SigniaGlobe Financial Junior Masquerade Project will be a major component of the national parade.

At the media launch, Chief Executive Officer of the NCF Carol Roberts emphasised that these types of initiatives ensure the viability of Crop Over which, beyond economic advantages, provide special moments of respite and other intangible benefits.

Sunshine Snacks Junior Kadooment will showcase the very best of Barbados and for that, Roberts expressed a special thank you to Sunshine Snacks for their continued support of the event in times where many others are seeking investments. Gratitude was also extended to dedicated participants including designers, schools and community groups.

The colourful and lively kid’s mini masquerade parade led by Festival Designer Kevin Small and joined by Pinelands Creative Workshop (PCW) Tuk Band was a testament of the devotion Roberts highlighted. Passion for the culture was also felt during PWC Juniors’ captivating Landship presentation and reigning Scotiabank Junior Monarch Tae’s energetic performance of her infectious songs. This, plus seeing the children having fun in the tradition, the Sunshine Snacks mascot dancing along on the side-lines, and the parents cheering on put even the media personnel in the Crop Over spirit.

Kathryn Inniss, Assistant General Manager of Sunshine Snacks, said they were excited to be the title sponsor of the event which celebrates creativity and vibrancy of Barbadian youth. Inniss said that they were proud to also be sponsoring several Crop Over events.

Festival and Event Planner, Stacia Bryan explained that the interpretation of many cultures in the region are brought to the forefront at Sunshine Snacks Junior Kadooment, and designers take this opportunity to tell stories in ways that children can interpret them through costume.

Sunshine Snacks Junior Kadooment, Bryan expressed that the future of Grand Kadooment lies with the children’s interest in the junior segment. She stated that it was more than an event, but rather an investment into cultural development.

The NCF expects this year’s event to be safe and enjoyable.

The Sunshine Snacks Kadooment is the place to be next Saturday, July 15. See you at the National Botanical Gardens.