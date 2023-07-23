Institute of Chartered Accountants of the Caribbean chose new Leadership

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of the Caribbean (ICAC) is pleased to announce the election and installation of Andrea St. Rose as its new President. Andrea St. Rose becomes the 4th female President in the history of the Institute, taking over from the immediate past president, David Simpson. Her election occurred at the 35th Annual General Meeting of the Institute just held in Grenada.

With over twenty years of experience in the accounting profession and the provision of corporate and business advisory services, Andrea St. Rose has demonstrated exceptional leadership and commitment. She began her career with the KPMG firm in St. Lucia and subsequently moved to PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) where she served as Senior Manager at the PwC Jamaica office from 1993 to 1999 and as Director at PwC in St. Lucia until March 2005. During her tenure in Saint Lucia, she managed an audit portfolio and also played a crucial role in Learning and Education within the firm, while being part of the Technical Team for PwC in Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean.

She is currently a Partner at BDO Eastern Caribbean (St Lucia Office) where in addition to having an audit portfolio of clients, she is Head of Tax and Business Advisory Services.

In addition to being a Chartered Accountant, Andrea is an Attorney-at-Law, a Certified Fraud Examiner, a Chartered Governance Professional, a Certified Civil and Commercial Mediator and holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Wales in the United Kingdom.

Earlier this year, Andrea was reappointed by the IFRS Foundation for a second three-year term from 1 July 2023 to serve as a member of the SME Implementation Group (SMEIG). The SMEIG is a consultative body to the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) and works to support the international adoption, implementation and application of the IFRS for SMEs and advises the IASB on updating the Standard during periodic reviews.

Amidst much pomp and ceremony at the President’s Gala Dinner during the ICAC’s 40th Annual Caribbean Conference of Accountants, the newly elected President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of the Caribbean, Andrea St. Rose was installed by outgoing President David Simpson. She will play a pivotal role in advancing the mission and objectives of the Institute. Her extensive experience, combined with her dedication to the accounting profession, makes her an exceptional leader to guide the Institute forward.

The ICAC congratulates Andrea St. Rose on her election as President and looks forward to her invaluable contributions in driving the Institute’s vision of excellence, professionalism, and integrity in the field of accountancy.