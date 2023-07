Frontline Trading Supporting Sports in local Communities

Core members of the fourth estate were in Christ Church for the official unveiling of the new scoreboard at Wanderers Cricket Club, Dayrells Road, St. Michael.

Splitting between duties as a Technical Officer at the CIMH, Marvin Forde took about 12 business days or six weeks to finalise the scoreboard which is mainly for daytime usage… Social responsibility is an essential part of Frontline Trading‘s vision.