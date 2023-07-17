“De Big Jump Thru” delivers sweet Crop Over jam at the Kooyman Megastore Drive Thru

Kooyman launched “De Big Jump Thru” recently at the Kendall Hill Megastore as staff, patrons, and community revellers partied their way through the Megastore’s Drive Thru dancing to the pulsating rhythms of soca icons Edwin Yearwood and Mikey Mercer.

The occasion also provided for the official reveal of Kooyman’s new 2023 Crop Over T-Shirt sported by revellers as they jumped behind the truck from the private road through the car park, into the Drive Thru and back to the front of the Megastore for an evening jam session.

“As a long-time supporter of community events and carnivals in our other island markets, it was a natural progression for Kooyman to be a leading sponsor of the biggest cultural festival in Barbados. This year, we are supporting as the shared title sponsor of the Foreday Morning Jam, and our Big Jump Thru event signals our commitment and support for this cultural activity. Participation is free, and registration was open to staff, partners and customers of the Megastore,” Mullin said.

Boosted by a typically engaging performance from Mikey, the party atmosphere continued well into the evening, also enjoyed by food and drinks vendors and a growing crowd of onlookers and passers-by from neighbouring communities, who also received a variety of Kooyman giveaways and promotional items.