Cohobblopot hot off the press! NCF’s activities book filled with heritage tips and fun

Barbadian youth can now learn about the richness of their cultural heritage in fun and exciting ways with the National Cultural Foundation’s new colouring book, Cohobblopot A Bajan Heritage Fun Book For Children.

Launched at Hayman’s St Peter during the Digicel Ceremonial Delivery of the Last Canes to the delight of children and adults alike, Cohobblopot mixes and mingles tidbits on Bajan traditions and practices with activities like dot-to-dot, crossword puzzle and word scramble providing a stimulating learning experience where children can colour, play and, at the same time, discover the richness of Barbadian intangible cultural heritage.

Beautifully illustrated by graphic artist, Anisah Wood, researched, written and produced by research officer at the NCF, Michelle Springer, Cohobblopot A Bajan Heritage Fun Book For Children features Barbados’ indigenous handicrafts like basketry; heritage games like potta and warri while also highlighting games like road tennis, native to the island, beach cricket and sticklicking.

It also spotlights social and religious activities practiced across the island including those by groups of Barbadians such as the Spiritual Baptists, Muslims, Rastafarians that are seldom portrayed in the public. Information and illustrations on Stations of the Cross, Eid ul-Fitr and Holi, or Phagwah, are included, respectively.

Children from the Sons of God Apostolic Spiritual Baptist Church were ecstatic at seeing their church represented in Cohobblopot.

Copies of Cohobblopot A Bajan Heritage Fun Book For Children are available from the Queen’s Park Gallery, the National Library Service, the NCF and the bookshop of the Barbados Museum and Historical Society. It can also be accessed digitally via https://colouringbook.ncf.bb/

For further information, contact research officer Michelle Springer at 417-6628 or email michelle-springer@ncf.bb.