CHTA Education Foundation Smashes Last Year’s Record-Breaking Caribbean Supercharged Service Training in the Turks & Caicos Islands

The CHTA Education Foundation wrapped up another record-breaking sprint of trainings in partnership with the Turks & Caicos Hotel & Tourism Association (TCHTA) this week.

Following seven weeks of training across the islands, the facilitators Louise John and Suzanne Shillingford-Brooks from Talkabout and Earth Solutions celebrated the 525 participants who took part in the sessions. This tops the 2022 training of 415 participants in TCI.

Attending the closing celebration was Her Excellency Anya Williams, ag. Governor, Hon. Minister of Tourism, Josephine Connolly and from the TCHTA James McAnally, President, Stacy Ann Wharton, Education Vice Chair, Stacy Cox, CEO, who were joined by the Education Foundation Board Trustee, Ernest Dwight.

In his remarks, Ernest Dwight said the confidence in the Caribbean Supercharged Training Programs from the Education Foundation was expressed in the active involvement and engagement shown by the participants which included Managing Directors, General Managers, Management, Supervisors and team members. He commended them all for their “willingness to play their part in delighting customers and owners through knowledgeable supercharged service.

“Thank you to every business that participated – you have shown the critical importance of Supercharged, engaged, focused, and trained, service professionals, to the overall tourism product of the Turks and Caicos Islands,” Dwight told the gathering.

This year’s training began on April 28 in the Big South, South Caicos, one of the over 40 islands and cays of the beautiful by nature Turks & Caicos Islands. During 26 days of training, participants increased their knowledge in seven workshop topics. These included Food Safety Basics for Culinary and Food & Beverage teams, Diner Fundamentals of Service, Caribbean Supercharged Service, Heartfelt Guest Care, and Strengthened Supervisors.

The facilitators also piloted two new workshops, one for Security professionals and a Sustainable Tourism Basics and practical tips to make your Business Shine & TCI Sparkle!

This was also the first year, that the foundation hosted targeted management workshops – Performance Management through Identifying & Creating Standards and Healthy People Management. These sessions saw tremendous participation from managing directors, general managers, divisional leaders and heads of departments across the hospitality sector.

“It was an honor for the Education Foundation and TCHTA to launch the 2023 training at Sailrock Resort with the support of TCHTA Board Member & Operations Manager, Stacy Ann Wharton. TCHTA has certainly blazed a trail for other Caribbean destinations to follow,” Facilitator Louise John said during her remarks.

“The TCHTA has a mandate of educating, not only the hospitality industry. We want to foster a culture of training throughout the Turks & Caicos. You are now entrusted to take what you have learned from the training and spread it throughout your circle and sphere of influence,” Stacy Cox, CEO of the TCHTA told the hospitality professionals.

The Education Foundation is a vibrant charity that focuses 100% on the strengthening of Caribbean industry professionals through academic and technical learning, practical application and experiential training, alongside personal professional development and mentoring.