Caribbean Home Help, no idea before it’s time, tracking the aged by GPS

It is also said once a man and twice a child, if this is true then Caribbean Home Help is looking to ensure every mature Barbadian or Trinidadian have a happy “Childhood“… how did CHH get formed? Great accidents have led to inventions or their rapid implementation – Alexander Graham Bell called his assistant Watson because he spilled acid on his leg and wanted rapid attention… The father of the microwave discovered it by leaving a chocolate bar near a new form of radio signals… Penicillin was found with a mouldy sandwich…

Paul Marshall had a dearth of assistance when his father was facing a twin dilemma of heart ailments and dementia, he recounts the troubles in this moving video;

The CHH founder also revealed a new concept now in its finalising stages, where a project of developing GPS devices and locating system, so no longer are adult children terrified when they parents are now physically wandering (perhaps trying to search for memories) and appear missing, with satellite technology making it safer for specialised care…

Known in Bermuda by expatriate Bajans who feel safe knowing their ageing relatives are cared for by CHH, the launch of this service also drew the attention of Government – specifically? The Ministry of People Empowerment & Elder Affairs and minister of the Portfolio, Kirk Humphrey addressed the intimate gathering confirming Government would be underpinning this initiative with parallel moves at the National Assistance Board;

