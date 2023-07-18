Anyone sight “DON SOLDIER”? Police looking for him too…

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the assistance of the public in locating Don Ricardo Sealy alias ‘Don Soldier’ or Don Boy’ who is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Don Ricardo Sealy is advised that he can present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department of the Southern Division located at the Glebe Police Station accompanied by an Attorney-at-Law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Don Ricardo Sealy, is asked to contact the C.I.D. of the Southern Division at telephone numbers 430-6819/430-6821, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.