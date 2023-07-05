49 year old from Blades Hill went missing, Police want to know if you saw Junior Taitt

by DevilsAdvocate / July 5th, 2023

Police are asking Barbadians to help locate missing 49 year old Junior Taitt from Blades Hill #2, St. Philip who was last seen by his daughter Maliah Jordan on 26th June 2023.

DESCRIPTION:

He is about 5 feet 11 inches tall, slim built, dark complexion, he has short dread locs, ten gold caps both top and bottom teeth. Each gold cap is separated from the other.

He has multiple tattoos along the body “Maliah” on his inner right forearm, “Myeisha” on his inner left forearm “Decario” on his neck and “Nard” across his stomach. at that time he was wearing an army-green T-shirt, a white ¾ pants and black slippers.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Junior Taitt, is asked to contact the District ‘C’ Police Station at 416-8200 or 416-8204, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any Police Station.

  • Rodney Inniss – Insp;
    Public Affairs & Communications Officer
Post Views: 228
