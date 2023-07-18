18 year old who failed miserably attempting to rob ZR 397 now in remand

The Criminal Investigation Department (South) of The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) have arrested and formally charged Tamal Maleak Taylor 18 years of #370 Citrine Avenue, Kingsland Terrace, Christ Church for the following offences:

Robbery – 25 th June 2023.

25 June 2023. Robbery – 18 th June 2023.

18 June 2023. Robbery – 17 th July 2023 (Marlon Tempro, aka: Van Wick )

17 July 2023 (Marlon Tempro, aka: ) Robbery – 16 th July 2023.

16 July 2023. Use of Firearm – 16 th , 17 th & 18 th July 2023

16 , 17 & 18 July 2023 Theft of Handbag & Contents – 15th July 2023.

He appeared before Magistrate Manilla Renee in the Criminal Court #2, on Saturday 29th July 2023 and was remanded to the Barbados Prison Service (Dodds) to re-appear in the District ‘B’ Court and District ‘C’ Court until August 3rd and 4th 2023 respectively.