18 year old who failed miserably attempting to rob ZR 397 now in remand

by DevilsAdvocate / July 31st, 2023

The Criminal Investigation Department (South) of The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) have arrested and formally charged Tamal Maleak Taylor 18 years of #370 Citrine Avenue, Kingsland Terrace, Christ Church for the following offences:

  • Robbery – 25th June 2023.
  • Robbery – 18th June 2023.
  • Robbery – 17th July 2023 (Marlon Tempro, aka: Van Wick)
  • Robbery – 16th July 2023.
  • Use of Firearm – 16th , 17th & 18th July 2023
  • Theft of Handbag & Contents – 15th July 2023.

He appeared before Magistrate Manilla Renee in the Criminal Court #2, on Saturday 29th July 2023 and was remanded to the Barbados Prison Service (Dodds) to re-appear in the District ‘B’ Court and District ‘C’ Court until August 3rd and 4th 2023 respectively.

  • Rodney Inniss – Insp;
    Public Affairs & Communications Officer
