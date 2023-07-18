18 finalists to meet Quon at Pic O’De Crop Finals
A tie in 17th place resulted in 18 finalists being named following the judging of the final tent De Big Show at Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre. This means there will be no reserve and the Finals will see a total of 19 contestants on stage.
Following are the finalists to face Calypso Monarch Quon in the Courtesy Garage Pic O De Crop Competition on Friday, August 4, 2023. These results were tabulated by our auditors Pricewaterhouse Coopers.
|TENT
|ARTIST
|SONG
|All Stars Calypso Tent
|Charisma
|Hear
|All Stars Calypso Tent
|Donella
|Who’s Next
|All Stars Calypso Tent
|Eric Lewis
|Conversation with Mr. Satire
|All Stars Calypso Tent
|John Yarde
|Gospel According to John
|All Stars Calypso Tent
|Niqa
|The Chosen Few
|All Stars Calypso Tent
|Teri
|Cat Piss and Pepper
|De Big Show
|AC
|Anansi and the Big Bad Ram
|De Big Show
|Chrystal
|De Rescue
|De Big Show
|I-Web
|Brain
|De Big Show
|Mr Blood
|Hornology
|De Big Show
|Nathalee
|Not For Sale
|House of Soca
|Billboard
|Foolish
|House of Soca
|Coopa Dan
|Reflection
|House of Soca
|Keerah
|Come Fuh Me
|House of Soca
|Raanan
|Mr Thankful
|House of Soca
|Raheem
|Child Support
|Shinning Stars
|Bumba
|Change De System
|Shinning Stars
|Ross
|Helping Hands