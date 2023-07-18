18 finalists to meet Quon at Pic O’De Crop Finals

by Bajan Reporter / July 28th, 2023

A tie in 17th place resulted in 18 finalists being named following the judging of the final tent De Big Show at Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre. This means there will be no reserve and the Finals will see a total of 19 contestants on stage.

NCF's Corporate Communications Specialist Toni Yarde and Aja event producer of the Pic O De Crop Finals during the announcement.

Following are the finalists to face Calypso Monarch Quon in the Courtesy Garage Pic O De Crop Competition on Friday, August 4, 2023. These results were tabulated by our auditors Pricewaterhouse Coopers.

TENTARTISTSONG
All Stars Calypso TentCharismaHear
All Stars Calypso TentDonellaWho’s Next
All Stars Calypso TentEric LewisConversation with Mr. Satire
All Stars Calypso TentJohn YardeGospel According to John
All Stars Calypso TentNiqaThe Chosen Few
All Stars Calypso TentTeriCat Piss and Pepper
De Big ShowACAnansi and the Big Bad Ram
De Big ShowChrystalDe Rescue
De Big ShowI-WebBrain
De Big ShowMr BloodHornology
De Big ShowNathaleeNot For Sale
House of SocaBillboardFoolish
House of SocaCoopa DanReflection
House of SocaKeerahCome Fuh Me
House of SocaRaananMr Thankful
House of SocaRaheemChild Support
Shinning StarsBumbaChange De System
Shinning StarsRossHelping Hands
