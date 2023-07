16 year old in remand for foiled attempted Route Taxi robbery

The Southern Division of The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) have arrested and formally charged Daniel Ezekiel Mason 16 years of Cane Vale Crescent #4, Christ Church for the following offences:

Robbery – of Marlon Tempro on Sunday 16 th July 2023 in St Michael.

of Marlon Tempro on Sunday 16 July 2023 in St Michael. Use of Firearm – on Sunday 16th July 2023.