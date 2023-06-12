Young Harrisonian Cain Banfield makes Top Ten of triathlon in Wisconsin

Young Triathlete Cain Banfield recently took part in the Pleasant Prairie Elite Youth Cup Triathlon in Wisconsin, USA on Sunday June 5th. Cain, a 15-year-old, 4th former at Harrison College, took the trip to Wisconsin USA to face some of the best Youth (13- to 15-year-olds) Triathletes in North America. Coming off a disappointing showing last month at the USA East Coast Triathlon Cup, (due to sickness) Cain was looking to rebound with a strong race and show that when healthy he can compete with the best in his age group.

Cain stayed in this group for the entire ride and was instrumental in making this small group the fastest of the event, completing the bike segment in 15 minutes 52 seconds. He started the run at a ferocious pace and quickly moved up into 4th position with only about 1.5 kilometers left in the run. Unfortunately, his fast start may have taken a bit too much out of him and he lost 5 positions in the final 1 kilometer of the race with a run time of 9 minutes 59 seconds.

This result was a good confidence builder as Cain is preparing and expected to feature for Barbados at the upcoming CARIFTA Triathlon, Aquathlon and Mixed relay Championships in Bahamas over the weekend of August 26 and 27.

Cain would like to thank all his coaches, teammates, family members, Harrison College and everyone who supports him, as he knows this triathlon journey would not be the same without them.