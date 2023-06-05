Virgin Atlantic introduces Caribbean inter-island flying from Barbados to Grenada and St Vincent

Virgin Atlantic has reaffirmed its commitment to the Caribbean by launching inter-island flying, making a wider variety of island destinations even more accessible. The announcement comes as the airline is set to fly from London to more destinations in the region, as well as offering over 150% more seats in its premium cabins compared to 2019.

From 14th June, Virgin Atlantic will be the only UK airline allowing travellers to hop from Barbados to Grenada or St Vincent on its own planes. The new inter-island services are set to provide both international and local customers more opportunities to explore the Caribbean and each island’s unique personality.

Virgin Atlantic’s inter-island flying will operate on the airline’s flagship A330-300. Passengers will receive the familiar hospitality Virgin Atlantic is renowned for. With economy seat pitches of 31 inches, customers will enjoy a complimentary light snack, alongside the airline’s in-flight entertainment options. Flights will operate between the islands twice a week, increasing to three times weekly from October, with services available to book from 31 May. Economy fares start from $307 USD.

The move underpins Virgin Atlantic’s commitment to the Caribbean. Seat capacity in its Upper Class and Premium cabins has increased by over 150% since 2019. From November, the airline will commence flights to its eighth Caribbean destination from London Heathrow, Turks and Caicos, providing sun seekers more Caribbean choices than ever before. This will also be complemented by an increase in flights to St Vincent and the Grenadines, which will operate thrice weekly in the winter season, with seats to St Lucia increasing by 33% since last year, reaffirming the post pandemic demand for premium, sunny getaways.

