Upcoming final National Debt Consultation with BANGO

The Barbados Association of Non-Governmental Organisations (BANGO) will host its final National Debt Consultation on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

The National Debt Consultation is a critical initiative under the Caribbean Policy Development Centre (CPDC) project titled “Confronting the Caribbean Debt Challenge, Building Resilience for Sustainable Development” funded by Funders Organized for Rights in the Global Economy (FORGE). The Barbados advocacy programme is coordinated by BANGO and managed by Dr. Marcia Brandon, the Secretary -General of the organisation.

These national consultations enriched CSO understanding of the implications of the twin crises of debt and climate change and their disproportional impacts on Caribbean nations. CSO were exposed to advocacy strategies by our international partner, Debt Justice UK, on how to implement a successful advocacy campaign. The consultation also provided a space for CSO representatives to exchange knowledge, collaborate and share perspectives on how national debt has affected their operations and vulnerable beneficiaries.

The first session was successfully held on 2nd November 2022 at the United Nations House Marine Gardens, Christ Church, where Colin Jordan MP, Minister of Labour delivered the featured address. The second session was held at the BSCI’s conference room, where Professor Justin Robinson, of the UWI, Cave Hill Campus was the main speaker.

The final session will be facilitated by Jeremy Stephen, Economic and Financial Consultant, who will reiterate the importance of CSOs inclusion in policy development, providing recommendations on avenues for CSO engagement in debt policy decision making. BANGO, its members and partners remain steadfast in our advocacy for debt relief and cancellation for Barbados and our brothers and sisters in the region.