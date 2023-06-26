Temporary Traffic Lights at Haymans/Black Bess Junction for Crop Over Event

by Bajan Reporter / June 26th, 2023

The Ministry of Transport, Works and Water Resources (MTWW) will install temporary traffic lights at the Haymans and Black Bess junction along the Ronald Mapp Highway in St. Peter to assist the Barbados Police Service with traffic management for the upcoming Ceremonial Delivery of the Last Canes.

Officers from MTWW and the Barbados Police Service will test these temporary traffic lights on Tuesday, June 27, between 5:00 and 7:00 pm.

In addition, warning and reduce speed signs will be placed ahead of the Haymans and Black Bess junction to alert road users.

Motorists are encouraged to follow the instructions of the signs and the traffic lights.

After testing, these temporary traffic lights will only be operational on Saturday, July 1, for the Ceremonial Delivery of the Last Canes.

