SUICIDE IN HAYNESVILLE, TEENAGER FINDS MOTHER

by DevilsAdvocate / June 29th, 2023

Personnel at the Holetown Police Station are carrying out investigations into the unnatural death of a 54-year-old female who was discovered at her home on Thursday 29th June 2023.

S U M M A R Y

The police responded to Hartland Road, Haynesville, St James about 06:40 a.m.  On arrival, they viewed the body of a female hanging in a bedroom of the residence. A Medical Doctor pronounced death at the scene.

Parliamentary Representative for that district Sandra Husbands appeared at the residence to console family members.

